(New throughout, adds comments and comparison of expected
results with year-earlier period)
NEW YORK, June 2 Citigroup Inc CEO Mike
Corbat on Wednesday indicated that the company's second-quarter
net income will be roughly 25 percent lower than the same period
a year earlier.
Corbat, speaking at an investor conference in New York, said
he expects second-quarter net income to be roughly flat with the
first quarter of this year. In the first quarter, the company
reported $3.5 billion of profits, about 25 percent less than the
$4.65 billion it reported on an adjusted basis in the second
quarter of 2015.
Citigroup is to post second-quarter results on July 15.
Citigroup has been grappling with a long-term decline in
capital markets revenue and higher costs to comply with
regulation. The company has been spending to reduce staff and
office space, while also beefing up its credit card business.
Corbat was questioned repeatedly at the conference about the
company's push to promote its "Double Cash" credit card that
pays users 2 percent of what they spend, and about its
aggressive bidding to take the Costco store co-branded card
business from American Express.
He said the card investments will pay off because the card
business is expected to provide a return on assets of about 2.25
to 2.35 percent over the economic cycle, or twice the target for
the entire company.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and
David Gregorio)