Dec 9 Citigroup Inc will record $2.7
billion in additional legal costs and another $800 million of
repositioning charges in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive
Officer Mike Corbat said on Tuesday.
Corbat, speaking at an investor conference in New York, said
the legal costs stemmed from investigations into foreign
exchange trading, setting of LIBOR interest rates and compliance
with rules against money laundering. The added expenses will
leave the company "marginally profitable" in the fourth quarter,
he said.
