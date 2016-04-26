BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
HONG KONG, April 26 Citigroup has named Christine Lam as its country head for China, replacing Andrew Au, who is retiring, the Wall Street bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Lam has worked with Citigroup for more than 33 years and will continue to report to Francisco Aristeguieta, Citigroup's Asia Pacific chief executive.
In her most recent role, she was the head of Asia Pacific operations and technology and prior to that she was the country business manager for Hong Kong and Macau.
Citigroup secured its onshore securities joint venture, Citi Orient Securities, under Au's watch.
The change of guard comes at a time of some change for Citigroup, which sold its minority stake in mainland regional lender China Guangfa Bank in February. It has also shrunk its China branch network and is looking to grow via its digital platform. ($1=6.4951 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO