March 16 Citigroup Inc raised Chief Executive Michael Corbat's pay by about 27 percent in 2015, a year in which the bank's profit more than doubled.

Corbat earned about $16.5 million in 2015, compared with $13 million in 2014, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1Lr8DP9)

Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach's total compensation for 2015 rose about 20 percent to $9 million, the bank said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)