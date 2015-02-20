(Corrects to 10 percent from 7 percent in headline and first
paragraph. Corrects Corbat's 2013 pay to $14.5 million from
$14.1 million in second paragraph)
Feb 20 Citigroup Inc cut Chief Executive
Michael Corbat's pay by about 10 percent in 2014, a year in
which the bank's profit nearly halved due to higher legal costs
and a slump in bond trading.
Corbat earned an estimated $13.1 million for the year,
including deferred shares worth about $3.49 million based on the
stock's Thursday close. He earned $14.5 million in 2013.
Deferred stock makes up 30 percent of Corbat's bonus pay
under Citi's compensation plan, which was overhauled two years
ago amid shareholder pressure.
Corbat has been trying to make the bank as profitable as its
rivals by scaling down its sprawling operations, built through a
series of acquisitions since the 1980s.
Citi, like other big banks, has turned to cost cuts to boost
profit, as low interest rates and new regulations have crimped
revenue growth. But these efforts have been overshadowed by
multibillion-dollar fines and higher costs for technology and
compliance.
Bank of America Corp cut Chairman and Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan's pay by 7 percent in 2014, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
In contrast to Moynihan and Corbat's smaller pay packages,
JPMorgan & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon earned $20
million in 2014, unchanged from a year earlier. His pay package
included a first cash bonus in three years.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)