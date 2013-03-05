BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT uses 750.0 mln lira credit from various banks
* 750.0 MILLION LIRA CREDIT / FINANCING SUPPORT HAS BEEN USED FROM VARIOUS BANKS
March 5 Mike Corbat, the new chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc, said the company's profit goal for 2015 is earn at least a 10 percent return on the company's tangible common equity.
The target was posted on the company's website on Tuesday in slides Corbat planned to use a few minutes later in a speech at an investor conference.
The slides also showed a goal of earning a return on assets of 0.9 percent to 1.1 percent.
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marc Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.