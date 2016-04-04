LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Tom Isaac and Ashu Khullar as co-heads of corporate banking within its corporate and investment banking business in the EMEA region.

They will report regionally to EMEA CIB boss Manuel Falco and globally to Michael Roberts, global head of corporate banking, according to a memo last week.

Isaac was most recently co-head of financial institutions for EMEA. He joined Citigroup 23 years ago, working in foreign exchange, global relationship banking and transactional banking businesses during that time.

Khullar was head of corporate banking for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and has worked in the cash management and trade, relationship banking and CMO businesses since joining Citigroup 28 years ago.

Both will keep responsibility for those roles on an interim basis. They replace Zdenek Turek, who has been appointed to head Citibank Europe in Ireland.

The US bank also said Michael Parker would become chairman of EMEA corporate banking and will continue with his current responsibilities as global head for shipping, logistics and offshore industries. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)