NEW YORK May 11 Citigroup Inc said it
could plead guilty to an antitrust charge to resolve a U.S.
Department of Justice investigation of its dealings in foreign
exchange markets.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company also said the
Justice Department has advised it does not intend to prosecute
the bank in a separate investigation of the setting of interest
rates between banks.
Citigroup also left its estimate of potential unreserved
litigation costs unchanged from year-end at $4 billion.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)