PRAGUE Feb 9 Five Czech banks have expressed
interest in bidding for Citigroup's retail operations in
the Czech Republic, newspaper E15 reported on Monday, without
citing its sources.
Erste Group's Ceska Sporitelna, Societe Generale's
Komercni Banka, KBC's CSOB,
Raiffeisenbank and local bank Fio Banka had shown
official interest in participating in a tender for the
operations, it said.
E15 said the operations comprises services for tens of
thousands of customers. Citi is a strong player in the credit
card business in the country, it said.
Citigroup Inc said in October it was pulling out of consumer
banking in 11 markets, including the Czech Republic.
The bank will keep its corporate banking business in the
Czech Republic.
