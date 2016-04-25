LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Piers Davison has been appointed EMEA investment banking head of the financial institutions group at Citigroup.

Davison joins from JP Morgan, where he was UK head of FIG and EMEA head of banks. Davison will report to Stefan Wintels, co-head of EMEA CIB FIG, according to a memo sent to staff.

He starts in late July. The memo said Citigroup expects the appointment to help it increase its share of client spending in both FIG and the UK.

(Reporting by Christopher Spink)