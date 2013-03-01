BRIEF-Gemini Investments Holdings says unit entered subscription agreement
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
March 1 Citigroup Inc on Friday raised it estimate of its possible legal and regulatory risk in excess of reserves to $5 billion from $4 billion.
The company included the new estimate in an annual filing of 2012 results and financial condition with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The previous estimate was made a year ago and had not changed materially as of the end of September, according to a previous filing by the company.
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.