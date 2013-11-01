Nov 1 Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank with
the biggest international business, said on Friday that U.S.
government agencies and authorities from other jurisdictions are
investigating its foreign-exchange trading.
The bank has put its chief currency dealer in London on
leave, it was reported earlier this week, in an action that
mirrors developments at a number of banks based in Europe, as
well as at JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank.
The actions come amid investigations by regulators of possible
manipulation of currency markets.
Citigroup is the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets. The
company sees its foreign exchange desks as an important
complement to the payment and cash management services it sells
to multinational companies.
The company made the statements in a quarterly filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.