MOVES-Berenberg hires 6 for UK midcap push
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
Sept 2 Citigroup Inc agreed to sell its consumer banking business in Hungary to Austria's Erste Group Bank AG as the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets continues to divest non-core operating businesses.
The sale includes Citi's retail banking, consumer loans, and cards businesses and the transfer of consumer banking employees, the U.S. bank said on Wednesday.
Citi did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but said the sale was not material.
Reuters reported in June that Erste Group was on track to buy Citigroup's Hungarian retail portfolio.
Citi has pared back internationally in recent years, pulling out of retail banking in long-established markets such as Japan. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: