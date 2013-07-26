India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup downgrades property developer DLF(DLF.NS) to "sell" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 150 rupees from 209 rupees.
"High leverage and mounting interest costs combined with tough macro, slowing demand, and the possibility of tighter liquidity pose significant downside risks," Citigroup said in a note dated on Thursday.
Citigroup added DLF would need a "rapid" resolution to its debt burden to preserve equity value over the medium term.
DLF is shedding non-core assets to pare debt, announcing on Thursday it would sell its 74 percent stake in a life insurance joint venture with U.S.-based Prudential International Insurance Holdings Ltd to Dewan Housing Finance Corp.
DLF shares were up 0.1 percent at 12.14 p.m.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.