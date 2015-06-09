BRIEF-First NBC receives letter from Nasdaq regarding delisting
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, June 9 Commercial International Bank's purchase of Citigroup's consumer banking business in Egypt will grow its market share of plastic money by 33 percent, the bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Hisham Ezz al-Arab told Reuters in a telephone interview that the deal would add 80,000 credit card holders to CIB's existing 240,000, and said the deal would also grow the bank's consumer lending business by 10 percent.
Ezz al-Arab said CIB would retain all staff in Egypt and had no immediate plans to close CIB or Citigroup branches.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by Susan Thomas)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.