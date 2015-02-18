Feb 18 Citigroup Inc said it would set
aside $100 billion to fund environmental projects over the next
decade, doubling the amount it had earmarked for such projects
in 2007.
Citigroup said it would fund projects related to renewable
energy, greenhouse gas reductions and sustainable
transportation.
The third-largest U.S. bank said it had met its previous
investment target three years ahead of schedule in 2013.
In 2012, Bank of America Corp set a goal of $50
billion to provide loans and other financing for environmentally
friendly energy projects over 10 years. (reut.rs/1A5y1Ss)
The same year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a 10-year
target of $40 billion for investments in renewable energy
projects. (reut.rs/1vFrc4E)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)