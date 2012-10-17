LONDON Oct 17 Citigroup's new boss Mike
Corbat is rushing to plug the gap he left at the helm of the
U.S. bank's European business, a major hub for investment
banking income but which still lags other regions by revenue.
The U.S. bank has been pushing to recover market share in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa under Corbat's tenure as
chief executive for the region in the past year. Corbat was
propelled to the top job at Citi on Tuesday after Vikram Pandit
suddenly quit.
Citi could outline its plan for the European leadership as
early as Wednesday or Thursday, two Citi insiders said.
It is unclear, however, whether the bank will opt for an
interim boss to give Corbat time to map out broader management
changes, or make an immediate appointment.
One of the strongest contenders is Jim Cowles, the former
head of markets in the region promoted under Corbat to chief
operating officer for EMEA in February.
Cowles, who is also in charge of Western Europe, would be
one of the natural successors to Corbat, three people familiar
with the matter said - unless he follows Corbat to another role.
John Havens, Citi's global chief operating officer, also
resigned on Tuesday.
Corbat, who had previously run Citi Holdings, the unit
housing businesses and assets the bank wants to shed, had taken
a hands-on approach in his EMEA job - a manager role that
involves liaising with regulators rather than directly talking
to clients.
He divided the EMEA region into four clusters, split by
sub-regions, and reinforced some senior investment banking
roles, naming James Bardrick and Manuel Falco as corporate and
investment banking heads.
Some of the top regional managers or investment bankers
could also be contenders for the senior EMEA job, though Citi
insiders added that Corbat could prefer to turn to someone he
knows from further back, such as former colleagues from Citi
Holdings.
Some experience of investment banking is likely to be a key
attribute for the job, despite the view among some insiders that
Corbat's solid track record in the corporate and commercial
parts of the bank might herald plans to tone down riskier parts
of the business.
Securities and banking is EMEA's biggest revenue-driver. In
the third quarter this area brought in more revenue than the
equivalent investment banking unit in the United States, despite
the euro zone woes that have bogged down business in the region.
But despite efforts to grow again in areas such as debt
capital markets, where the bank lost ground in EMEA after it was
crippled by huge losses in the 2008 financial crisis, Citi
slipped behind EMEA rivals by investment banking fees in the
first nine months of the year.
It is now in tenth place, well below U.S. rival JPMorgan
, the leader in EMEA, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Part of the overhaul of Citi's investment bank has included
drastically reducing its reach by cutting its 40,000 client list
to focus more closely on 5,000 clients globally, with an even
smaller portion designated as core.
The bank has also cut several hundred investment banking
jobs, including in a big round last December.
But EMEA lags other regions in businesses that are key for
Citi, however, especially in consumer banking, where revenues
are well behind Latin America and Asia.