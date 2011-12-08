By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 8 A unit of Citigroup
agreed to a $750,000 civil fine for not retaining millions of
emails, which is required by securities industry rules,
according to a settlement with the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
The problem at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. occurred
during an upgrade of its email archiving system between
October, 2008 and late December, 2009, the settlement, dated
Dec. 2, said.
Citigroup's lapse "potentially impacted the Firm's ability
to respond to email requests in FINRA investigations and other
matters," the settlement said.
Citigroup neither admitted nor denied FINRA's findings.
FINRA noted in the settlement that Citigroup self-reported
the problem to the Wall Street watchdog. Industry rules require
brokerages to capture and save electronic communications for
three years.
"Citi takes matters of email retention very seriously," a
spokeswoman said in a statement. "We self-reported this issue
to FINRA, conducted a thorough investigation and adopted
enhancements to our systems and procedures. We are pleased to
have settled this matter," she said.