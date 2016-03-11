LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Citigroup's global head of spot FX trading Richard Bibbey has resigned, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Citigroup appointed Bibbey to a newly created position as global head of spot FX trading in March 2014, adding to his previous role as head of electronic FX trading. He is based in London.

The reason for his departure was not immediately known and he could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever)