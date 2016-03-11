BRIEF-Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology unit to raise stake in property firm to 100 pct from 49 pct
By Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever
LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Citigroup's global head of spot FX trading Richard Bibbey has resigned, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, the latest departure from the US bank's foreign exchange leadership in the last two years.
Citigroup appointed Bibbey to the role, a newly created position at the time, in March 2014, adding to his previous duties as head of electronic FX trading. He was based in London.
The reason for his departure was not immediately known and he could not be reached for comment.
The US bank is the world's leading foreign exchange trading bank, with a market share of about 16%, according to the last Euromoney FX Survey. Foreign exchange is the world's largest financial market, turning over around US$5trn on an average day.
Bibbey's departure adds to a number of changes in the US bank's foreign exchange leadership in the last two years. Its global head of FX, Anil Prasad, left in February 2014. Jeff Feig, who was global head of trading, resigned in May 2014.
Citigroup also said in May 2015 it had fired nine people, including the then head of European spot trading Rohan Ramchandani, and disciplined others, after it was among six banks fined billions of dollars for rigging foreign exchange benchmarks.
Citigroup chief executive Michael Corbat called the fines "an embarrassment to our firm". (Editing by Matthew Davies and Gareth Gore)
