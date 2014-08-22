Aug 21 Citigroup Inc has been sending
hedge fund firms letters informing them that it cannot sell
investments in hedge funds and private-equity funds to clients
after a deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
The bank this month reached a $285 million fraud settlement
with the regulator over a complaint concerning a 2007 sale of
mortgage-linked securities debt that caused more than $700
million of investor losses.
Citigroup said in the letter to hedge fund firms that it was
working with the SEC to resolve the issue, the newspaper
reported. (on.wsj.com/1p0VwSD)
However, the bank is allowed to sell private investments to
large institutions, the Journal said.
The restrictions are due to a "bad actor" rule the SEC
adopted in July last year, which bars companies or individuals
with a "criminal conviction, regulatory or court order or other
disqualifying event" that occurred after September 2013 from
participating in private offerings. (1.usa.gov/1voicBU)
Obtaining a waiver may require more review time following
last year's rule change, the Journal said, citing a person close
to the matter.
Citigroup spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos said the
company declined to comment.
