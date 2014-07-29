(Repeats story that ran late Monday, no changes to text)
By Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop
LONDON, July 28 Former global head of foreign
exchange at Citigroup, Anil Prasad, is preparing to launch
his own hedge fund in the first quarter of 2015, three sources
familiar with the matter said.
The launch comes as global regulatory changes restrict banks
from trading with their own money, prompting so-called
proprietary desk traders to strike out on their own. Prasad left
Citi earlier this year.
He will be joined by Farhang Mehregani, the former chief
investment officer of Sciens Alternative Investments as one of
the partners, two of the sources said.
The hedge fund will have operations in New York and London
and follow global macro trading strategy. Such funds focus on
major economic trends and bet anywhere they see value, including
stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities and derivatives markets.
Sources could not estimate the fund's start-up capital as
the plan is at an early stage. The duo has yet to register the
firm and get regulatory clearances.
RAPIDLY GROWING
Industry tracker Eurekahedge estimates that macro hedge
funds manage about $170 billion globally, a small but rapidly
growing hedge fund strategy in the nearly $3 trillion industry.
The sources declined to be named as the launch plan was not
yet public. Prasad, who was appointed global head of foreign
exchange & local markets in February 2007, could not be reached
for a comment.
Mehregani, also a former Citigroup executive until 2011,
left Sciens at the end of June, records with the UK regulator
the Financial Conduct Authority show.
Dozens of other traders have left banks to start their own
hedge fund or join existing funds since the financial crisis
began in 2008, including Vincent Craignou, former global head of
foreign exchange and metal derivatives at HSBC, who joined
Brevan Howard Asset Management in December last year.
Macro hedge fund start-ups this year includes Guard Capital
in Hong Kong headed by Leland Lim, former co-head of macro
trading for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs, and Allan
Bedwick, the former head of macro trading in Asia for Noble
Group.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop; Editing by Laura
Noonan)