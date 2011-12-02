TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's Financial Services Agency may order Citibank Japan Ltd to suspend part of its operations, accusing it of failing to properly explain risks involved with its financial products, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The financial watchdog was considering slapping a penalty on the Japanese arm of Citigroup, both sources said, adding while it may merely order it to improve business practices, it had not ruled out a suspension of some operations.

A spokesman for Citigroup in Japan declined to comment.

The penalty will be the third one for the U.S. financial firm in Japan.

Japanese media earlier reported a decision could come by the year-end, but one source said it may not come that early.