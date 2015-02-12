Feb 12 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank is in
exclusive talks with Citigroup Inc to buy its credit card
business in the country, the Nikkei reported, as the U.S. lender
goes ahead with plans to exit consumer banking in the country.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, part of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Holdings Inc, is eyeing to reach an agreement next
month to buy the Citigroup unit, which offers Diners Club credit
cards in Japan, the Nikkei reported. (s.nikkei.com/1zyzOuq)
The Japanese bank expressed its interest in buying
Citigroup's credit card business for more than 50 billion yen
last fall, the Nikkei reported.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is also reviewing its technical
capabilities for a smooth transition of the business.
Earlier, Shinsei Bank Ltd, department store
operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd and credit card
service provider JCB Co Ltd had jointly expressed interest in
buying the credit card unit, the Nikkei reported in December.
But Sumitomo Mitsui Trust won exclusive negotiation rights
due to its size and stable operations, the Japanese daily
reported.
Citigroup was not immediately available to comment.
Citigroup agreed in December to sell its Japanese retail
banking operations to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a
unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.
The acquisition price was not disclosed, but sources with
knowledge of the deal had told Reuters that SMBC would acquire
the business for about 40 billion yen ($333 million).
Citigroup said in October it was pulling out of consumer
banking in 11 markets, including Japan, to cut costs. Its
Japanese consumer banking business has been hurt by weak loan
demand and falling interest margins.
