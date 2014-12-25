* Deal price not disclosed, sources had said about $333
million
* SMBC: Citi's affluent customer base, foreign currency
deposits are attractive
* Part of Citi's global retreat from unprofitable businesses
(Updates with SMBC briefing)
TOKYO, Dec 25 Citigroup Inc has agreed to
sell its Japanese retail banking operations to Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp (SMBC), as the U.S. bank retreats from unprofitable
businesses around the world.
The acquisition price was not disclosed. Sources with
knowledge of the deal had told Reuters that SMBC, a unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, would acquire the
business for about 40 billion yen ($333 million).
"This decision furthers Citi's global strategy of focusing
our resources where we feel we have a competitive advantage,
which includes our Institutional Clients Group businesses in
Japan," said Citibank Japan CEO Peter Eliot in a statement.
SMBC will acquire the Citibank Japan retail banking
operation's 1,600 employees and 32 branches and merge it with
its private banking subsidiary SMBC Trust Bank, the companies
said. Citibank Japan has about 740,000 retail customers and 2.44
trillion yen ($20 billion) in deposits, according to a joint
statement.
The companies said customers of Citibank Japan will continue
to have access to Citi's global ATM network, one of the most
popular services among Japanese customers, after the SMBC
acquisition.
SMBC said Citibank Japan's affluent customer base is very
attractive. "Its customer base is different from that of
Japanese banks," SMBC Senior Managing Director Nobuaki
Kurumatani told reporters at a briefing.
He also said Citibank Japan's 1 trillion yen worth of
foreign-currency deposits from customers is also very valuable
for his bank as it aggressively expands overseas lending and
needs more stable dollar funding sources.
The companies said the deal was expected to close in October
2015 subject to regulatory approvals.
Citigroup said in October it was pulling out of consumer
banking in 11 markets, including Japan, to cut costs. Its
Japanese consumer banking business has been hurt by weak loan
demand and falling interest margins.
($1 = 120.3700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Chris Gallagher; Editing by
Edmund Klamann/Ruth Pitchford)