TOKYO Dec 24 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) will buy Citigroup Inc's Japanese retail banking operations in October for about 40 billion yen ($332 million), people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc unit will announce the long-awaited sale on Thursday, the sources said.

Citi's Japan consumer banking business has been hurt by weak loan demand and falling interest margins in a market where the U.S.-based lender has operated for over 100 years. ($1 = 120.3700 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chris Gallagher)