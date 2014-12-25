TOKYO Dec 25 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has
agreed to buy Citigroup Inc's Japanese retail banking
business and merge it with its subsidiary SMBC Trust Bank, the
companies said on Thursday.
The acquisition price was not disclosed. Sources with
knowledge of the deal had told Reuters that SMBC, a unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, would acquire the
business for about 40 billion yen ($333 million).
Citi said the deal was expected to close in late 2015
subject to regulatory approvals.
Citigroup said in October it was pulling out of consumer
banking in 11 markets, including Japan, to cut costs. Its
Japanese consumer banking business has been hurt by weak loan
demand and falling interest margins.
($1 = 120.3700 yen)
