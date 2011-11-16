BRIEF-Spain banks borrow 173.1 bln euros from ECB in May - c. Bank
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 173.1 billion euros ($194.1 billion) from the European Central Bank in May
NEW YORK Nov 15 Citigroup In (C.N)c is planning to cut as many as 900 jobs from its securities and banking division as it grapples with turmoil in equity and debt markets, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The job cuts are intended to help cut Citigroup's expenses. The bank is tentatively weighing a move to cut as many as 3,000 jobs overall, representing approximately 1 percent of its global workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
Citigroup has recently moved to reduce expenses in its Citi Holdings operations, which house businesses and assets it plans to shed. Before the financial crisis, Citigroup faced pressure from investors to rein in costs, which were at the time rising faster than its revenue.
The sources emphasized that the plans could change as the bank moves to finalize its plan for reducing its head-count. Representatives for the bank were not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.
Citigroup's shares were down slightly in trading Tuesday, as U.S. banks respond to flare-ups in the tumultuous European debt markets. The bank's shares fell 36 cents Tuesday to close at $28.02. Over the last year, its stock price has fallen 33.85 percent.
FRANKFURT, June 14 The European Central Bank is at risk of coming under political pressure to keep its ultra-easy policy stance in place and help national budgets, which have already saved billions of euros in interest costs, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.