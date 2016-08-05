(Adds comment from plaintiffs' lawyer, updates share price)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 5 A federal appeals court rejected
a one-time Florida billionaire's bid to revive his $800 million
lawsuit accusing Citigroup Inc of fraudulently hiding its
exposure to subprime and other toxic mortgages, inducing him to
hold on to shares he otherwise would have sold.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Friday
said Citigroup and former officials, including two chief
executives Charles Prince and Vikram Pandit, were not liable to
trusts and corporate entities overseen by Arthur Williams and
his wife.
"We respectfully disagree with the court's opinion, and are
considering our appeal options," Jacob Zamansky, a lawyer for
the Williamses, said in a phone interview.
Citigroup spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos said the bank
was pleased with the decision.
Williams, the founder of what became Primerica Financial
Services, has said he had planned in May 2007 to sell his 17.6
million Citigroup share stake, but decided to sell just 1
million because the bank assured investors it was in good shape.
It was not until March 2009, upon "realizing that Citigroup
likely was never going to recover," that he sold the rest of his
stake at $3.09 per share, costing him "the financial benefit of
his life's work," court papers show.
He sued for the difference between that price and the $51.59
per-share price prevailing in May 2007.
But the appeals court called the damages "too undeterminable
and speculative," saying Williams could only hypothesize what
the stock price might have been at a given time had New
York-based Citigroup disclosed its exposure sooner.
Citigroup ultimately lost $27.68 billion in 2008, and
underwent a series of federal bailouts that have since been
repaid.
Pandit and the bank's current Chief Executive Michael Corbat
have spent years shedding troubled assets.
Citigroup, once the largest U.S. bank by assets, now ranks
fourth.
Friday's decision upheld an October 2013 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan.
The decision was delayed because the appeals court asked the
Supreme Court in Delaware, where Citigroup is incorporated,
whether Williams should have sued on behalf of the bank and
other shareholders, in a so-called derivative lawsuit.
In May, Chief Justice Leo Strine in Delaware said the claims
were "direct" because "they belong to the holders and are ones
that only the holders can assert."
Citigroup's share price is down more than 91 percent from
where it was in May 2007, after accounting for a reverse stock
split in 2011.
The case is AHW Investment Partnership et al v. Citigroup
Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-4488.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)