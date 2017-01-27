Jan 26 Citigroup Inc has quietly launched
a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the
latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans
more technology-friendly.
Citigroup's online toe in the water comes after similar
moves by several other banks. For example, JPMorgan Chase & Co
announced a partnership with online lender On Deck
Capital Inc in December 2015 and Wells Fargo & Co
launched a fast-decision online small business loan
product some eight months ago.
Banks have been cautious about entering the online lending
space despite the proliferation of online non-bank lenders such
as On Deck, LendingClub Corp Prosper Marketplace and
other startups. Early optimism about prospects for such
companies soured after LendingClub's CEO resigned over a
loan-selling scandal.
Citigroup's website is run by Biz2Credit, a New York-based
startup. Borrowers visiting the Citigroup website are directed
to a separate website run by Biz2Credit where they fill out an
online worksheet before following up with a Citigroup small
business banker.
Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora said being online makes it easier
for Citigroup to fulfill its obligations to small and
underserved borrowers under the Community Reinvestment Act
because it allows access for customers who live far from a
branch.
Citigroup and Biz2Credit chose not to publicize the effort
because it is still in very early stages, Arora said.
"If you make a premature announcement the expectations go
very high and then you're in the public eye all the time," he
said.
A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.
Separately, a small business lending website backed by
Citigroup and the U.S. Treasury Department and run by Biz2Credit
will shut down. Launched in May 2015, DCSmallBizLoans.com was
intended to bring online lending technology to small businesses
in underserved Washington D.C. communities.
The website matched up small businesses with four Community
Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), government-backed
lenders that serve low-income communities. Citigroup had agreed
to fund the website for two years, after which it was expected
to become self-sustaining, said Steve Glaude, president and
chief executive officer of the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing
and Economic Development, a non-profit that organized the
effort.
Though it would only have cost each CDFI about $1,000 per
month to keep the site operating, there was not enough interest
to warrant even so small an investment, according to Glaude.
"In some ways I think we were ahead of our time," he said.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Edited by Carmel Crimmins
and David Gregorio)