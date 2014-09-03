BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
Sept 3 BB&T Corp agreed to buy 41 branches in Texas from Citigroup Inc, adding to the 21 it had acquired last December in the state from Citi.
The acquisition includes retail branches in the Dallas, Houston, Midland and Odessa markets, with $2.3 billion in deposits and $87 million in loans, BB&T said in a statement. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017