BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 Banco Santander Brasil SA and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA are the final two bidders to buy the Brazilian retail banking unit of Citigroup Inc, according to a report in Valor Economico on Thursday that cited three sources familiar with the matter.
Neither of the two banks has yet secured exclusive negotiations, Valor reported. Citi, Santander and Itau did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares