CAIRO, April 5 The board of Egypt's Commercial
International Bank (CIB) said on Sunday it has asked
its management to decide whether to submit a binding offer for
Citigroup's retail portfolio in Egypt after a due
diligence process.
Citigroup said last year it was pulling out of consumer
banking in 11 markets, including Japan and Egypt, as the U.S.
bank with the biggest international business looks to cut its
persistently high costs.
The third-largest U.S. bank, built with a series of
acquisitions spanning back to the 1980s, has been trying to slim
down since the financial crisis to be as profitable as its
rivals.
"There can be no assurance that should the management choose
to submit an offer, the said submission would result in any
specific transaction, and it is possible that no transaction
will occur," said CIB in a statement.
The statement did not provide any further details about the
value or timing of a potential offer. CIB said last month that
Citigroup had opened its books for a due diligence process.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)