(Adds Citi comments)
VIENNA/PRAGUE, Sept 14 Raiffeisen Bank
International's Czech unit has agreed to buy
Citibank's local credit-card and retail banking
businesses, the banks said on Monday.
Raiffeisen is the fifth-biggest bank in the central European
country, a market that has helped profits at western banks after
coming out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed.
"Although, for the time being, our aim is to reduce our
risk-weighted assets, we want to grow in selected markets which
are in a strong position to generate sustainable returns,"
Raiffeisen Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in a statement.
"The Czech market is one of those, as it offers a stable
economic and legal framework, there's still catch-up and growth
potential in the banking market, and our expectations regarding
profitability and risk are positive."
The companies did not release the price of the deal.
Citi said the financial terms were "not material" to the
bank, adding it was focused on expanding its services to Czech
companies, banks and public sector clients.
The third-largest U.S. bank almost a year ago announced
plans to pull out of consumer banking in 11 markets, including
Japan.
This month it agreed to sell its Hungarian consumer unit to
Austria's Erste Group Bank.
Erste, which owns the second largest lender in the Czech
Republic, had also been in contention for Citi's Czech assets.
Raiffeisen reported second-quarter profit that beat market
expectations in August and said it would complete its planned
restructuring on schedule, despite delays in asset sales.
The Austrian group has 400,000 Czech clients.
Newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Saturday that Raiffeisen
had agreed to sell its loss-making internet banking business
Zuno in the Czech and Slovak markets to Russia's privately held
Alfa bank.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Robert Muller; editing by
Louise Heavens and Jussi Rosendahl)