BOSTON Oct 26 Massachusetts top securities
regulator said on Friday that his office fined a Citigroup Inc
unit $2 million after research analysts improperly
disclosed confidential information about Facebook Inc's
initial public offering.
William Galvin, the state's Secretary of the Commonwealth,
said the bank's Citigroup Global Markets Group violated state
securities laws when one of its top analysts failed to supervise
a junior colleague who emailed confidential information about
the bank's views on financials for Facebook.
Facebook, which went public on May 18, made the biggest
technology company IPO ever and was heavily touted on Wall
Street, but the stock flopped after its listing.
Citigroup said the bank is happy that the matter is
resolved, adding: "We take our internal policies and procedures
very seriously and have taken the appropriate action."