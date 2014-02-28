NEW YORK Feb 28 The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is aware of Citigroup's loan losses due to fraud by a Mexican company and is monitoring the situation for possible criminal activity, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source said it was too early to determine whether an investigation was merited, but the FBI was continuing to look at new developments in the case before making a decision.

Citigroup said on Friday it is restating its 2013 earnings to reflect writedowns of $400 million in loans it discovered to be fraudulent.