BRIEF-Zions Bancorp announces full redemption of Series F 7.90 pct non-cumulative perpetual stock
* Zions bancorp says will redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.90% series f non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock and related depositary shares
Feb 28 Citigroup Inc said on Friday it has discovered fraud in its Mexico subsidiary and is reducing its previously reported 2013 net income by $235 million.
The company said in a statement the matter involved about $585 million in short-term credit extended by its Banamex unit to Oceanografia SA de CV, a Mexican oil services company that has been a supplier to the Mexican state-owned oil company, Pemex.
