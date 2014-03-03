(Corrects sourcing in the 7th paragraph)
NEW YORK, March 2 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating Citigroup for
accounting fraud after it disclosed bogus loans in its Mexican
Banamex unit, a source familiar with the investigation said.
The securities regulator is also examining whether Citigroup
violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the source said.
An employee at Banamex has been questioned by Mexican police
after being suspected by the bank of involvement in the loan
scheme, another source familiar with the police investigation
said.
It was unclear whether more than one person was involved,
that source said.
Citigroup said on Friday it had found $400 million in bad
Banamex loans and was reducing its full year profit by $235
million to $13.67 billion, after the bank had first reported its
2013 earnings more than one month ago.
The source familiar with the SEC investigation said the
probe was in its very early stages and it was too soon to
determine whether the regulator will make a referral on the case
to criminal authorities at the U.S. Department of Justice.
A person familiar with the matter said on Friday the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation was monitoring the situation for
possible criminal activity.
The bad loans were made to Mexican oil services company
Oceanographic, whose assets Mexican law enforcement
officials have now seized. The oil services company was a
contractor for Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex.
Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat called the
incident a "despicable crime" and said the bank believes it was
an isolated episode.
Corbat said in a statement on Friday that Banamex is
exploring legal options.
Criminal actions "may allow us to recover damages," he
added.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter and David Henry; Writing by Jeanine
Prezioso; Editing by Sophie Hares)