By Elinor Comlay and David Henry
ZUMPANGO Mexico/NEW YORK - Feb 25 Just outside
the town of Zumpango, about an hour from Mexico City, packs of
stray dogs sniff around abandoned homes in a half-empty
neighborhood.
The Santa Fe housing development, where power outages and
flooding are the norm, is a casualty of Mexico's dysfunctional
housing market. Work on the subdivision stalled before the sewer
or the high school was finished. Water pipes and doors have been
looted from homes.
The neighborhood has created heartache for its residents,
but it is also disappointing for Citigroup Inc, which
helped finance Desarrolladora Homex, the site's
developer and once Mexico's second-largest homebuilder.
Last year, the U.S. bank posted weaker-than-expected
third-quarter earnings after effectively writing down more than
a quarter of the value of loans made to Homex and two other
struggling Mexican homebuilders, Corporación GEO and
Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos. And some banking analysts
say they fear the loan losses could be a taste of further
emerging market credit losses to come for Citigroup.
The $300 million in loans were made starting in 2009. Bank
executives at Citigroup in New York turned down at least some of
the business because it seemed too risky, two sources involved
with the lending process said. The executives were reluctant to
make real estate loans in emerging markets after losses from the
U.S. housing bubble led to three government rescues for
Citigroup in 2008 and 2009.
New York balked, but the bank's Mexican subsidiary, Banco
Nacional de Mexico, better known as "Banamex," went ahead and
lent to the homebuilders. Banamex, which is the second biggest
bank in Mexico with 1,700 branches, has room to make some loans
that do not get vetted by New York, as long as its overall
portfolio is safe enough, the sources said.
"New York turned them down because they made no sense," said
one of the sources, referring to loan applications by Mexican
homebuilders at the time.
Citigroup spokesman Mark Costiglio said in a statement that
"the origination and management of the homebuilder loans, as
with all loans in Mexico, was conducted under the oversight and
framework of Citi's independent risk management function, and
any suggestion to the contrary is false."
He added, "Citi has a robust and independent risk management
framework that provides oversight for lending decisions that are
made in every country in which we operate. This framework
results in a loan portfolio that is diversified by obligor,
industry and region."
Costiglio declined to comment specifically on whether New
York executives had opposed lending to the homebuilders. The
company believes any additional losses from the loans will not
be significant.
A Banamex spokesman declined to comment in detail about the
loans, but said the bank generally has one of the lowest rates
of credit losses on loans in Mexico.
Urbi and Homex did not respond to requests for comment. A
spokesman for Geo declined to comment.
To be sure, the size of the problem, pegged at roughly $85
million in Citigroup's 2013 income statements and public
comments, is minuscule compared to the $13.9 billion the bank
earned last year, or for that matter the tens of billions of
dollars the firm lost during the U.S. financial crisis. And the
sources were unclear as to whether the loans that Banamex made
had identical terms to the loans that New York officials had
rejected.
The Mexican homebuilder loans are "noticeable, but it is not
a driver to the overall earnings of the company," said Moshe
Orenbuch, a bank analyst at Credit Suisse. While banks try to
avoid losses whenever possible, they are a fact of life in
banking, he said.
Citigroup's stock price have been reflecting concern about
its emerging markets exposure, some analysts say. The shares
have fallen 12 percent since the bank posted fourth-quarter
results on Jan. 16, trailing the broader KBW bank stock index
, which has declined about 5 percent.
Growth in developing nations such as China is showing signs
of slowing and a number of major emerging markets are vulnerable
to political turmoil and investment outflows as the U.S. Federal
Reserve reduces its bond-buying stimulus.
And while Citigroup has little exposure to countries where
growth seems to be weakening the most, such as Argentina and
Turkey, a broad malaise in emerging markets may already be
having an impact on its results: the bank's losses on Latin
American credit card loans, for example, rose 19 percent to $234
million in the fourth quarter.
A LESSON TO BE LEARNED?
Citigroup has long seen its vast international presence as
its main competitive advantage. As the financial crisis was
heating up in May 2008, the Chief Executive at the time, Vikram
Pandit, introduced Manuel Medina-Mora to analysts. Medina-Mora
was then the CEO of Banamex, which Pandit said was a prime
example of the "universal bank model" that Citigroup would use
in emerging markets around the world, where it strives to
provide a wide range of services to clients.
Medina-Mora told the analysts that his unit had managed to
triple its earnings in Mexico in the previous six years by
focusing on relationships.
"It's not a risk-intensive model, but rather a
relationship-intensive one," he said.
Medina-Mora, who through a spokesman declined a request for
an interview for this article, had been with Banamex for 37
years at the time he made those comments. He was named
co-president of Citigroup last year by CEO Michael Corbat and
remains chairman of its Mexico business, in addition to being
CEO of its global consumer business.
The Mexican homebuilders ran into difficulty after building
too many developments far away from urban centers. Much of that
building ramped up around 2009, which is also when Banamex
increased its lending to the companies, the homebuilders' public
filings show.
Developers targeted lower-income households, but these
customers could only afford the homes with the help of
government subsidies on their mortgages.
Buyers came to realize something about living far from
cities: it was not as cheap as it seemed. In the case of the
Santa Fe development near Zumpango, bus fare to and from Mexico
City is about equal to a day's minimum wage, according to
residents of Santa Fe.
Soon after Banamex made the loans, a government census
showed that as many as 20 percent of residents in some regions
of the country had abandoned their homes. Seeing this problem,
the government began shifting subsidies to urban areas in 2011.
Early last year, under new Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto,
the government formally overhauled its housing subsidy program
to focus on apartment building complexes in cities.
With the policy shift, Mexico became littered with
un-finished subdivisions, and Citigroup began setting aside
money to cover its exposure to the homebuilders.
Although Citigroup's $300 million of loans to Mexican
homebuilders is less than 1 percent of the bank's loan book in
the country, Charles Peabody, a veteran bank analyst at Portales
Partners in New York, said they should not be ignored.
"There really is a lesson to be learned here," Peabody said,
namely that when new government or central bank policies change
behavior, lenders can suffer. That happened with the Mexican
homebuilders, but could also happen more broadly in emerging
markets if the Federal Reserve's changing stimulus policies
result in investors pulling money out of the countries, or
putting less in, he said.
Back at the Santa Fe development on a recent visit, a slow
trickle of people came by the Star of Zumpango convenience store
to report broken street lights and other problems to proprietor
Jesus Moreno. He has become a fix-it man for the neighborhood
since Homex representatives stopped answering residents' calls.
Moreno, 38, said many people bought the homes in this
development unseen, attracted by the cheap prices and the idea
of owning their own home.
It was only when they took a bus to the development for the
first time that they discovered there were few employment
opportunities nearby, he said.
"Maybe 60 percent of the people didn't know where their home
was," Moreno said. "We're in a distant town, and there are no
jobs."