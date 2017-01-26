NEW YORK Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives
are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex
subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it
competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by
the U.S. government in trade agreements.
"There is a lot to like about Mexico," Chief Financial
Officer John Gerspach said in a conference call with
fixed-income investors, some of whom asked about consequences of
President Trump's stated intention to rewrite trade agreements.
A weak Mexico peso would help exports from the country where
Citigroup has a large consumer bank, Gerspach added.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York)