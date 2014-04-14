MEXICO CITY, April 14 Citigroup and Mexico's
bank regulator on Monday said they uncovered a second fraud at
Citi's local unit Banamex, as part of a wider investigation
following the discovery in February of fraudulent loans to oil
services company Oceanografia.
Mexico's National Bank and Securities Commission (CNBV) said
the investigation found another company with under $30 million
in fraudulent loans.
Citigroup in February said it found $400 million in
bad loans at Banamex, Mexico's No.2 bank by assets, made to
Oceanografia and backed by apparently fraudulent invoices to
state-owned oil company Pemex.
Citi, in the course of reviewing over $14 billion in
financing, found a second company that had also received loans
backed by Pemex receivables that had "similar issues" to
Oceanografia, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on a
call discussing the bank's first-quarter results.
Mexico's CNBV is investigating whether the second company
has similar loans with other banks, the regulator's statement
said.
The CNBV said it is close to completing an investigation of
Banamex's controls and processes.
