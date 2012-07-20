July 20 Citigroup has named Will McLane as
head of corporate and investment banking for the ASEAN region
and head of the financial institutions group in the Asia-Pacific
region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
McLane joins Citi from rival Morgan Stanley, where he
worked for 15 years, most recently as head of the financial
institutions group for the Asia-Pacific region.
During that time, McLane worked on some of the region's most
high-profile deals in the financial sector. He was involved in
the $22 billion IPO of Agricultural Bank of China in
2010, in Singapore DBS's $2.8 billion rights issue, and
in the $5.2 billion merger between OUB and UOB.
McLane, who will relocate to Singapore from Hong Kong when
he joins Citigroup, also worked on Thanachart Capital's $2.0
billion acquisition of Siam City Bank.
Citi has gathered momentum in Asia investment banking,
advancing to second place from 10th in 2011 in Asia equity and
equity-related deals for the first half of the year, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
In M&A, the bank ranked fifth for both announced and
completed deals in Asia, excluding Japan, in the first half.
Other recent hires for the bank include Gary Kuo from
Barclays as vice chairman for Asia Corporate and Investment
Banking (CIB) and Roger Zhu from CICC as co-head of China CIB.
McLane takes over as head of the FIG group from Simon Yoo,
who has accepted a new role as head of Asia financial
institutions coverage, according to a source familiar with the
matter, declining to be identified because the information isn't
public yet.
McLane follows in the footsteps of several other
high-profile Asia investment bankers who have relocated from
Hong Kong to Singapore, as business in the usually more active
North Asia region slows this year and Southeast Asian deal
activity picks up.
Goldman Sachs recently transferred equity capital
markets co-head Steve Barg to Singapore with a mandate to grow
the firm's Southeast Asia business.
Last October, Bank of America Merrill Lynch moved Asia
financial sponsors head Chris Gammons to become head of
Southeast Asia investment banking.