Sept 10 Citigroup Inc CEO Vikram Pandit
said he still expects to receive later on Monday a third-party
appraisal of the company's brokerage joint venture known as
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
The completion of the appraisal, which will determine how
much Morgan Stanley will pay Citigroup for another 14 percent of
the venture, had previously been postponed from the end of
August to Monday, Sept. 10.
The two sides hired an outside appraiser after being unable
to agree on the value of the brokerage. Morgan Stanley had
pegged the value around $9 billion. Citigroup had put the value
near $22 billion.
Morgan Stanley currently owns 51 percent of the joint
venture.