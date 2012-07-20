* Citi values JV at about $22 bln, implies Morgan sees it
around $9 bln
* Morgan owns 51 pct of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Citi
owns 49 pct
* Morgan aiming to buy another 14 pct of venture
By David Henry and Lauren Tara LaCapra
July 19 Morgan Stanley estimates the
retail brokerage business it jointly owns with Citigroup Inc
is worth less than half as much as Citigroup believes,
Citi said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The disagreement came as Morgan Stanley tries to buy another
14 percent of the joint venture known as Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, beyond the 51 percent it already owns. The numbers in
the filing imply that Morgan Stanley values the entire venture
at around $9 billion and Citigroup says it is worth some $22
billion.
A third party appraiser will help set the final price in a
process set to conclude at the end of August, with the sale
slated to close September by 7.
The stakes are high for both banks, which are looking to
build capital levels and keep liquidity high as regulators
ratchet their requirements higher.
Too high a price could force Morgan Stanley to shell out
more cash, while too low a price could force Citigroup to take a
non-cash charge to lower the value of the business on its books.
Some measures of the bank's capital would fall.
One positive for Citigroup -- even if Morgan Stanley's
estimate ends up being the price at which the deal happens,
Citi's capital levels will rise under the newest standard being
implemented over the course of this decade, known as Basel III.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment on the
appraisal.
Under the contract between the two companies, an arbitrator
will value the company, but the banks' valuations can still
influence the final price of the deal.
If the independent valuation is in the middle third of the
range between the two banks' estimates, the appraiser's
valuation will hold. If the value is in the lowest third of the
range, the price will be half-way between that value and the
lowest appraisal; if the value is in the highest third, the
price will be half-way between that value and the highest
appraisal.
The joint venture was created in 2009, coming out of the
financial crisis as Citigroup, which was badly crippled by
losses on mortgage-related securities, set out to shrink its
balance sheet, partly by selling its Smith Barney brokerage.
Morgan Stanley, for its part, was looking to diversify its
revenue stream after getting burned by bad trades and
investments in its investment bank.
Since then, the value of brokerage assets has waxed and
waned with customer sentiment about Wall Street and the outlook
for investment returns.
SEC FILING
Citigroup said in its filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission that its appraisal "slightly exceeded" its
own carrying value of approximately $11 billion for its 49
percent stake. That would put the value for the whole business
at around $22 billion. The filing said Morgan Stanley's
valuation was 40 percent of Citi's, which amounts to about $9
billion.
The Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business has not been
performing as well as initially projected by Morgan Stanley due
to weak client trading activity and the cost of combining the
brokerages.
Morgan Stanley now aims for its wealth management
operations, which are mainly comprised of its stake in Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, to earn pre-tax profits that are in the
mid-teens as a percentage of revenue by the middle of next year
-- below the 20 percent goal originally set by Chief Executive
James Gorman.
For Morgan Stanley, buying more of the venture is part of a
strategy to emphasize the stability of wealth management revenue
streams over the volatility of investment banking.
Morgan Stanley has options to buy the rest of the venture
through 2014.
Citi called its valuation of the venture "reasonable and
supportable," adding it expects to close the sale of the 14
percent stake to Morgan Stanley by Sept. 7.
A big mark-down of Citigroup's valuation of its minority
stake in the venture would be another embarrassment this year
for the nation's third-largest bank by assets.
In March, the Federal Reserve rejected the company's
assessment of how much capital it could return to shareholders
and still withstand a period of severe stress.
And in April, a majority of Citigroup shareholders refused
to endorse the executive compensation plan adopted by company
directors which resulted in CEO Vikram Pandit being paid $15
million in 2011.