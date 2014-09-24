LONDON, Sept 24 Reuters) - Blackstone Advisory Partners has hired former Citigroup banker Nick Tansley to head its European industrials division, the private equity firm said on Wednesday, as its builds up its global industrials franchise.

Tansley formerly led Citi's diversified industrials team in the EMEA region. He will be based in London and will report to global industrials head Karl Knapp in New York.

Blackstone's advisory arm advises clients on corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions and spin-offs. (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by Louise Heavens)