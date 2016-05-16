LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Grant Carson as the head of its global subsidiaries group (GSG) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which deals with many of the bank's biggest clients.

The GSG business deals with the subsidiaries of Citigroup's big multinational clients around the world.

Carson will be based in London and will take up his new role at the start of July, subject to visa and regulatory approvals, according to a memo to staff on Monday. He will join the GSG executive committee and report to GSG head Marc Merlino.

Carson has been with Citigroup for 17 years in EMEA and Asia and is currently deputy president of Citibank Japan, overseeing the running down of its non-core operations in the country. From 2011-14 he was Citigroup's country officer for Greece and Cyprus. (Reporting by Steve Slater)