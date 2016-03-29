MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Citigroup Inc appointed Daljeet Lamba as managing director of corporate banking in Canada.
He was most recently managing director of global corporate and investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Lamba, who has more than 15 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, previously held senior roles with Citi in Toronto. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes