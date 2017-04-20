Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 Citigroup Inc on Thursday named David Chubak as head of global retail banking and mortgage for the Global Consumer Bank.
Chubak will report to Stephen Bird, chief executive of global consumer banking.
Chubak joined Citigroup in 2013 as global head of productivity. He was previously a partner at McKinsey & Co. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock