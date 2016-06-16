June 16 Citigroup Inc said David Cohen, the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) flow credit trading, would leave the bank.

Cohen, who has been with Citigroup for six years, will manage the investment-grade trading desk until the end of June, the bank said.

Citigroup also said it had appointed Amit Raja head of EMEA high-yield trading, effective immediately. Raja will also remain the global head of distressed trading and head of par loan trading for the EMEA region. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)