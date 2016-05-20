LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Alex de Souza from Barclays to join its UK investment banking team as a managing director.

Citigroup said in a memo to staff on Friday that de Souza will start in August and has a broad coverage universe, with particular focus on advising corporates and sponsors in the industrials sector.

Michael Lavelle, head of Citigroup's corporate and investment banking business in the UK and Ireland, said in the memo that the hire was part of its drive "to expand our coverage universe and drive deeper corporate relationships" within UK investment banking. (Reporting by Steve Slater)