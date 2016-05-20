LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Alex de Souza
from Barclays to join its UK investment banking team as a
managing director.
Citigroup said in a memo to staff on Friday that de Souza
will start in August and has a broad coverage universe, with
particular focus on advising corporates and sponsors in the
industrials sector.
Michael Lavelle, head of Citigroup's corporate and
investment banking business in the UK and Ireland, said in the
memo that the hire was part of its drive "to expand our coverage
universe and drive deeper corporate relationships" within UK
investment banking.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)